Senator Yaqoob Nasir appointed PML-N Acting President
LAHORE, August 17: Senator Sardar Mohammad Yaqoob Khan Nasir has been appointed interim president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), informed sources privy to the development.
The party’s central working committee met in Islamabad on Thursday to give formal approval of his appointment, the sources said.
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday had chosen Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan to become interim president of the party.
According to reports, Nawaz discussed Nasir’s interim presidency with the senior party leadership at his residence and is said to have received no serious resistance to the proposal.
Earlier on August 8, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified PML-N that with the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, the party must elect its new president as according to the Political Parties Order (2002), a disqualified person cannot hold the key party position.
Nasir, who currently serves as the party’s senior vice president, was elected senator in 2015 after party stalwart Iqbal Zafar Jhagra became governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.-Agencies
Senator Yaqoob Nasir appointed PML-N Acting President
LAHORE, August 17: Senator Sardar Mohammad Yaqoob Khan Nasir has been appointed interim president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), informed sources privy to the development.
The party’s central working committee met in Islamabad on Thursday to give formal approval of his appointment, the sources said.
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday had chosen Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan to become interim president of the party.
According to reports, Nawaz discussed Nasir’s interim presidency with the senior party leadership at his residence and is said to have received no serious resistance to the proposal.
Earlier on August 8, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified PML-N that with the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, the party must elect its new president as according to the Political Parties Order (2002), a disqualified person cannot hold the key party position.
Nasir, who currently serves as the party’s senior vice president, was elected senator in 2015 after party stalwart Iqbal Zafar Jhagra became governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.-Agencies