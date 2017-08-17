Senator Yaqoob Nasir appointed PML-N Acting President

Image result for Senator Yaqoob Nasir appointed PML-N Acting President

LAHORE, August 17: Senator Sardar Mohammad Yaqoob Khan Nasir has been appointed interim president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), informed sources privy to the development.
The party’s central working committee met in Islamabad on Thursday to give formal approval of his appointment, the sources said.
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday had chosen Senator Sardar Yaqoob Khan to become interim president of the party.
According to reports, Nawaz discussed Nasir’s interim presidency with the senior party leadership at his residence and is said to have received no serious resistance to the proposal.
Earlier on August 8, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified PML-N that with the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, the party must elect its new president as according to the Political Parties Order (2002), a disqualified person cannot hold the key party position.
Nasir, who currently serves as the party’s senior vice president, was elected senator in 2015 after party stalwart Iqbal Zafar Jhagra became governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.-Agencies

News In Pictures

Never took any benefit from Nawaz Sharif, too late for negotiations: Zardari
Army is capable to meet all internal and external challenges: COAS
NAB summons Nawaz, Hassan, Hussain today
Why Sharif didn’t make new Pakistan in 30 years? Asks Imran Khan
Pak considers U.S as an important partner: Khaqan Abbasi
Senator Yaqoob Nasir appointed PML-N Acting President
U.S decision to label Hizbul Mujahideen a terrorist group is saddening: Foreign Office
ANF seeks Hanif Abbasi’s financial history in connection with ephedrine case
NAB decides not to reopen Hudaibiya Paper Mills case
Mamnoon appreciates government’s efforts for eradication of polio virus
PCB issues show-cause notice to Umar Akmal
Saudi king orders reopening of Qatar border to pilgrims

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved