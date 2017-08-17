Pak considers U.S as an important partner: Khaqan Abbasi
ISLAMABAD, August 17: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Pakistan considers the United States as an important partner and wishes to further strengthen relations with it.
He was talking to US Ambassador David Hale who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday.
The Prime Minister said Pakistan wishes to further strengthen the existing relations.
David Hale congratulated Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Pakistan and expressed desire to enhance bilateral cooperation.
Talking to Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri in Islamabad on Thursday, the Prime Minister said that Balochistan being the largest province has been given highest priority by the present government.
He said this is manifested by CPEC projects for Balochistan, including Gwadar Port, extensive road networks and socio-economic uplift schemes.
He said our government has focused on improving law and order in the province, which has paid dividends in the form of accelerated development.
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said all resources are being utilized to bring Balochistan at par with other federating units.
The Prime Minister said he will visit Balochistan in next couple of days to review development projects and law and order situation.
The Chief Minister assured full support in carrying forward the development agenda of the government.
Meanwhile a delegation of PML-N MNA also called on the Prime Minister. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has directed to immediately release funds from Sustainable Development Goals programme for electricity, gas and other schemes in South Punjab.
The Prime Minister said he will personally monitor progress of development schemes in the areas and MNAs from South Punjab can contact him anytime for resolution of public grievances.
Those who attended the meeting included Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister of State for Industries and Production Sardar Muhammad Arshad Khan Leghari, MNAs Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gilani, Syed Muhammad Asghar, Mr. Tahir Bashir Cheema, Sheikh Fayyazud Din, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar, Mian Imtiaz Ahmad, Ms. Zeb Jaffer, Ms. Maiza Hameed and Mrs. Sabiha Nazir attended the meeting. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed was also present in the meeting.-Sabah
