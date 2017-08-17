Why Sharif didn’t make new Pakistan in 30 years? Asks Imran Khan
MANSEHRA, August 17: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has asked that why Nawaz Sharif didn’t make new Pakistan in last 30 years.
Speaking to media persons in Mansehra, Khan said that the blood of model town carnage will become noose for the necks of Sharif brothers, demanding report of Justice Baqir over the incident be released. He said that Nawaz Sharif not only destroyed the institutions but also the economy of the country.
Khan said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a kid in politics, expressing fear he might weep in the public meeting at Mansehra. -Online
