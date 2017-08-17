Why Sharif didn’t make new Pakistan in 30 years? Asks Imran Khan

Related image

MANSEHRA, August 17: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has asked that why Nawaz Sharif didn’t make new Pakistan in last 30 years.
Speaking to media persons in Mansehra, Khan said that the blood of model town carnage will become noose for the necks of Sharif brothers, demanding report of Justice Baqir over the incident be released. He said that Nawaz Sharif not only destroyed the institutions but also the economy of the country.
Khan said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a kid in politics, expressing fear he might weep in the public meeting at Mansehra. -Online

News In Pictures

Never took any benefit from Nawaz Sharif, too late for negotiations: Zardari
Army is capable to meet all internal and external challenges: COAS
NAB summons Nawaz, Hassan, Hussain today
Why Sharif didn’t make new Pakistan in 30 years? Asks Imran Khan
Pak considers U.S as an important partner: Khaqan Abbasi
Senator Yaqoob Nasir appointed PML-N Acting President
U.S decision to label Hizbul Mujahideen a terrorist group is saddening: Foreign Office
ANF seeks Hanif Abbasi’s financial history in connection with ephedrine case
NAB decides not to reopen Hudaibiya Paper Mills case
Mamnoon appreciates government’s efforts for eradication of polio virus
PCB issues show-cause notice to Umar Akmal
Saudi king orders reopening of Qatar border to pilgrims

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved