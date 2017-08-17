NAB summons Nawaz, Hassan, Hussain today

  • We have not received any notification for appearance: Sharif family sources

Image result for NAB summons Nawaz, Hassan, Hussain today

LAHORE, August 17: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his sons, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz, on August 18 to its Lahore office. However Sharif family sources told a private TV Channel that Hassan and Hussain have not yet received any notification for appearance before the accountability bureau. A family member said, “we have learnt about the NAB notice only in the news, no communication [has] been made till now.”-Agencies

