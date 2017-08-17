Army is capable to meet all internal and external challenges: COAS
Says Army has achieved great successes to rid country of violence and terrorism
Polish Commander lauds Army’s role in fight against terror
RAWALPINDI, August 17: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited Inter Services Publication Directorate (ISPR) on Thursday. COAS addressed and interacted with youth undergoing annual internship programme at ISPR.
According to ISPR, COAS congratulated the students on successful completion of the internship program. Speaking on the occasion, COAS said that Pakistan is blessed with most talented and vibrant youth, and, future of Pakistan belongs to them.
COAS said that he has full confidence and optimism that Pakistani youth realizing their potential will lead Pakistan to new era of
peace and progress. COAS asked the internees to have confidence in themselves, adhere to merit, follow rule of law, and don’t look for shortcuts in life for success.
In response to a question that how did he maintain his morale amid so much of challenges and pressures COAS replied that selfless motivation of his outfit (Pak Army) and hope he sees in future of Pakistan (the youth) keeps him motivated and committed to the cause.
COAS also assured the students that Pakistan Army is committed to provide them a safe, secure and stable Pakistan. He said that Pakistan Army is capable to meet all internal and external challenge. He said that Pakistan Army has achieved great successes to rid country of violence and terrorism. However for enduring peace each one of us has to contribute our respective bit. “Every Pakistani is soldier of Operation Rudd-ul-Fasaad” COAS said. COAS asked the students to remain mindful and vigilant of hostile narratives through social media. “Educated youth is prime target of ISIS and affiliates, be extra cautious”, COAS advised the youth.
“Your success and progress in life depends on three things; Faith in Allah, respect to parents and hard work. This trinity is key to success” COAS remarked in response to the question on key to success in life.
The annual Internship Programme 2017 was held from 11 July to 17 August 2017 comprising students from various educational institutions across the country including FATA.
Meanwhile, Polish Land Forces Commander Brigadier General Wojclech Granowshi met army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ to discuss bilateral security cooperation between the two armed forces.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), regional security situation as well as issues related to defence and training were discussed in the meeting.
The Polish delegation was also given a detailed briefing on the operational and training activities of Pakistan Army.
Gen Granowshi, the military’s media wing said, lauded Pakistan’s efforts in the fight against terrorism.
The Polish commander also laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada.-Sabah/Agencies
