Never took any benefit from Nawaz Sharif, too late for negotiations: Zardari
LAHORE, August 17: Former President Asif Ali Zardari claimed on Thursday that he neither took any benefit from Nawaz Sharif in past nor plans to do so in future, adding that politics of Sharif family has ended and it is too late to make negotiations now.
Zardari along with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a joint press conference in Lahore where both opined that democracy has strengthened in the country, and the time to negotiate with PML-N had ended long ago. Former President called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan apolitical, adding that his politics hasn’t matured enough yet. Slamming political opponents, he recalled how Benazir Bhutto entered politics when she was only 22-year-old while today s politicans are not mature.
Although he said PPP will not side with the Sharif family to rescue their politics, Zardari argued that their priorities are with the country’s democracy. He stated, “Nation knows Nawaz Sharif isn’t innocent which is why Supreme Court ousted him through disqualification.”
He mentioned the vision of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto to strengthen the democratic institutions of the country. Talking to media, PPP chairman said no relief will be given to Sharif family
by his party. “We are with the democracy and not with any family,” he said. Bilawal Bhutto vowed to spread the ideology of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto by reaching every corner of the country.
Support for constitutional amendment Despite the tensions between PML-N and PPP, Zardari and Bilawal have announced to support the constitutional amendment regarding disqualification of prime ministers through Articles 62 and 63.
Talking about the amendment in constitution, ex-President said they will review in parliament. “There are no fixtures in politics,” he stated while reaffirming that democracy faces no danger. -DNA
