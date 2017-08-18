IN PRAISE OF JUSTICE KHOSA’S GODATHER

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is unlikely not to go down into history as a Judge who gave the most unforgettable judgment of the era in one word—GODFATHER.
Mian Nawaz Sharif is proving that he is every inch worthy of that unenviable distinction. In the dictionary of the MAFIA, morality is regarded as a great vice, a great handicap and an unaffordable luxury.
Nawaz Sharif is proving he is as far away from that luxury as Asif Ali Zardari is away from CREDIBILITY.
It requires utter lack of shame to be able to disown one’s origins. Mian Nawaz Sharif was politically born in the protective warmth of dictatorial embrace. He was the blue-eyed boy of the Generals well before he began his long reign in the corridors of power in April 1985. General Zia ul Haque was to award him the unique stature of spiritual parenthood, but before that it was General Jilani who acted as his mentor.
I remember it was this day, twenty-nine years ago that Mian Nawaz Sharif had read out a great epitaph in the memory of his spiritual father who had perished two days earlier in an air crash.
“It is not just me who has been orphaned—the people of Pakistan also have lost their greatest benefactor.”
That ‘benefactor’ today is remembered by the ‘godfather’ as a despicable dictator, a damnable slayer of democracy, and a villainous usurper of power who threw out two elected Prime Ministers.
Three decades ago one of the prime ministers whom General Zia ul Hque removed not only from power but also from the world was described by Nawaz Sharif as a ‘traitor’ who had met a befitting end. The other prime minister Mohammad Khan Junejo had been eliminated from the political scene through a grand conspiracy hatched by the Chief Minister of Punjab who happened to be MNS himself.
Without such stunningly obvious lack of scruples, MNS couldn’t have had such a long and successful run in the corridors of power.
