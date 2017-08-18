Is there really any need of a new social contract?

Raza Rabbani is considered to be one of the few reasonable men in the PPP so it was surprising to hear him say things which must have grated on the ears of those who want independence of judiciary in the country in the true sense of the word.
Any attempt to infringe on the independence of judiciary through a new social contract being talked about would be suicidal for the country. Both the PPP and PML(N) are allergic to judiciary and their leadership want unfettered independence of action in every matter no matter if it is legal or illegal. In their own wisdom they think that the judiciary has no business, whatever, to call them on the carpet as it is the electorate alone to whom they are answerable and the best time of their accountability is the general election. Small wonder if these two political parties form a grand alliance on the subject and bring about amendment in the constitution reducing the powers of the judiciary to a cipher.
The civil society must raise its voice against any such move. Under the 1973 constitution which was hammered out after a great deal of brainstorming lays downs powers of all the state organs and no state institution has any right to transgress their powers. It is as simple as that. To tinker with it for no solid rhyme and reason is just not on.

