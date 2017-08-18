ISLAMABAD, August 18: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said on Friday that non-appearance of Nawaz and his family before NAB showed that they could not understand the case and were pursuing policy of confrontation .
“The step of Nawaz and family for not appearing before NAB clearly shows that high profile lawyers too have failed in giving him right advice and now he is escaping from case instead of contesting”, sheikh said this while taking to a private media channel after non-appearance of former PM and his children before NAB.
Sheikh said it is very necessary for a politician to contest cases but now it has become evident from Nawaz Step that he wanted confrontation with state institutions which would prove more disastrous for him. Nawaz policy of confrontation would cause no damage to people of Pakistan but the politics of Nawaz would be buried for ever.
The next two moths are very crucial in the politics of the country, he predicted. -Online
Nawaz escaping NAB references: Sh Rasheed
