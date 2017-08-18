LAHORE, August 18: Former President and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has advised ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif to accept the Supreme Court verdict. Speaking to journalists informally here on Friday, Zardari questioned why Nawaz Sharif was not accepting the verdict announced by the apex court in Panama Papers case.
“Why doesn’t Nawaz Sharif accept the court’s verdict? We had also accepted the court’s decision and removed the prime minister and brought another one,” he said.
“Parliament is the only place for grand national dialogue,” Zardari reminded Nawaz.
The former president said he has always stood by the political and democratic forces and made efforts to unite them.
“Nawaz Sharif thinks if he is not around then the democratic process also ceases to exist,” Zardari said, adding that such thinking was “dangerous”.
He recalled that he had wanted to visit the former premier to offer condolence on the demise of his brother, but Nawaz had refused to meet him in order to please the non-democratic forces.-Agencies
Zardari advises Nawaz to accept SC verdict
LAHORE, August 18: Former President and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has advised ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif to accept the Supreme Court verdict. Speaking to journalists informally here on Friday, Zardari questioned why Nawaz Sharif was not accepting the verdict announced by the apex court in Panama Papers case.
“Why doesn’t Nawaz Sharif accept the court’s verdict? We had also accepted the court’s decision and removed the prime minister and brought another one,” he said.
“Parliament is the only place for grand national dialogue,” Zardari reminded Nawaz.
The former president said he has always stood by the political and democratic forces and made efforts to unite them.
“Nawaz Sharif thinks if he is not around then the democratic process also ceases to exist,” Zardari said, adding that such thinking was “dangerous”.
He recalled that he had wanted to visit the former premier to offer condolence on the demise of his brother, but Nawaz had refused to meet him in order to please the non-democratic forces.-Agencies