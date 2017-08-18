Upset with PML-N advisers, Nisar plays devil’s advocate
ISLAMABAD: The outspoken Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan once again voiced his displeasure over the handling of the Panama Papers issue and blamed unnamed advisers for the disastrous situation the party had faced in the wake of Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification.
The former interior minister was speaking at a meeting of the central
working committee (CWC) of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which was convened to formally endorse the decision to nominate Senator Yaqoob Khan Nasar as the party’s acting president.
Sources said that Chaudhry Nisar also criticised the party leadership for convening the CWC to endorse a decision that had already been made in Lahore.
“What is the purpose of this meeting when we have already learned about the nomination of the acting party president through media reports?” a source quoted Chaudhry Nisar as saying during the meeting, which was presided over by party chairman Raja Zafarul Haq.-Agencies
Upset with PML-N advisers, Nisar plays devil’s advocate
ISLAMABAD: The outspoken Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan once again voiced his displeasure over the handling of the Panama Papers issue and blamed unnamed advisers for the disastrous situation the party had faced in the wake of Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification.
The former interior minister was speaking at a meeting of the central
working committee (CWC) of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which was convened to formally endorse the decision to nominate Senator Yaqoob Khan Nasar as the party’s acting president.
Sources said that Chaudhry Nisar also criticised the party leadership for convening the CWC to endorse a decision that had already been made in Lahore.
“What is the purpose of this meeting when we have already learned about the nomination of the acting party president through media reports?” a source quoted Chaudhry Nisar as saying during the meeting, which was presided over by party chairman Raja Zafarul Haq.-Agencies