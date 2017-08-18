Upset with PML-N advisers, Nisar plays devil’s advocate

Image result for Upset with PML-N advisers, Nisar plays devil's advocate

ISLAMABAD: The outspoken Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan once again voiced his displeasure over the handling of the Panama Papers issue and blamed unnamed advisers for the disastrous situation the party had faced in the wake of Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification.
The former interior minister was speaking at a meeting of the central
working committee (CWC) of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which was convened to formally endorse the decision to nominate Senator Yaqoob Khan Nasar as the party’s acting president.
Sources said that Chaudhry Nisar also criticised the party leadership for convening the CWC to endorse a decision that had already been made in Lahore.
“What is the purpose of this meeting when we have already learned about the nomination of the acting party president through media reports?” a source quoted Chaudhry Nisar as saying during the meeting, which was presided over by party chairman Raja Zafarul Haq.-Agencies

News In Pictures

India conspiring to rein in Pak military and judiciary
Sharif family not to appear before NAB till verdict on review petitions
Basic traits of soldiering are linked with physical fitness: Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa
Establishment designed conspiracy, alleges Pervaiz Rashid
PM strongly condemns act of terror in Barcelona
Upset with PML-N advisers, Nisar plays devil’s advocate
Zardari advises Nawaz to accept SC verdict
NAB asks SBP for Ishaq Dar, family’s bank account details
Nawaz escaping NAB references: Sh Rasheed
ECP asks political parties to submit accounts’ statement by August 29
Hashim Amla, Imran Tahir to feature in World XI squad: PCB
Ronaldo nominated for FIFA player award

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved