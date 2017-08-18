ISLAMABAD, August 18: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has strongly condemned the terror attack in Barcelona.
He said Spain and its people have a long history of multiculturalism and they cannot be scared by such attacks. The Prime Minister said the terrorists will lose as long as they underestimate spirit of the societies they seek to undermine.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Office also condemned, in the strongest possible terms, the cowardly terrorist attack at Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain, in which a van ploughed through pedestrians resulting in several deaths and injuries to many innocent people.
The Government of Pakistan would like to convey profound sympathies for the families and friends of the victims of this terrible act and wish speedy recovery to those injured.
According to information received from the Embassy of Pakistan in Madrid and the Consulate General in Barcelona, there are no reports of any Pakistanis among the dead or injured. Our Missions in Madrid and Barcelona have set up situation rooms, which will continue to operate until required. -DNA
PM strongly condemns act of terror in Barcelona
ISLAMABAD, August 18: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has strongly condemned the terror attack in Barcelona.
He said Spain and its people have a long history of multiculturalism and they cannot be scared by such attacks. The Prime Minister said the terrorists will lose as long as they underestimate spirit of the societies they seek to undermine.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Office also condemned, in the strongest possible terms, the cowardly terrorist attack at Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain, in which a van ploughed through pedestrians resulting in several deaths and injuries to many innocent people.
The Government of Pakistan would like to convey profound sympathies for the families and friends of the victims of this terrible act and wish speedy recovery to those injured.
According to information received from the Embassy of Pakistan in Madrid and the Consulate General in Barcelona, there are no reports of any Pakistanis among the dead or injured. Our Missions in Madrid and Barcelona have set up situation rooms, which will continue to operate until required. -DNA