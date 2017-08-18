Establishment designed conspiracy, alleges Pervaiz Rashid

ISLAMABAD, August 18: Former Federal Minister of Information Pervaiz Rashid on Friday said that it was the establishment mentality that had done everything.
While giving an interview to the private news channel, Pervaiz Rashid claimed that he had rendered a sacrifice in the Dawn Leaks episode for democracy and against terrorism.
“Won’t take the name of the institution but certain individuals were involved in conspiring against us,” Rashid added.
Rashid further said that Musharraf’s spirit still resided in certain politicians and institutions which had taken part in a conspiracy against the government.
He stated that Musharraf had not been sent abroad on the government’s behest but it could not stop him either.
“Other institutions did not help us in stopping Musharraf,” he said. “Lots of decisions are taken collectively.”
Pervaiz Rashid said that earlier, prime ministers used to go home silently. He stated that now that would not be the case.-Agencies

