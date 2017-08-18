Basic traits of soldiering are linked with physical fitness: Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa
Army Chief distributes prizes in Army PACES Championship
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa distributing trophy among winners of 6th Army PACES Championship in Okara on Friday. – DNA
RAWALPINDI, August 18:Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Okara Cantt on the conclusion of 6th Army PACES (Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System) Championship.
The CoAS distributed awards to the winners. Total 250 contestants from 10 best teams participated in different events of championship which was started on 9 August and was concluded Friday.
PACES is a concept introduced in the Pakistan Army in 2010 by revamping existing physical training methods with the objective to improve the fitness and agility of troops.
The concept flourished and later on the armies of other countries also adopted it in their training programs. PACES Competition is an exceptional and distinctive physical fitness competition calling for demonstration of strength, agility and endurance skills. Participants of 6th Army PACES Championship exhibited undying spirit and stamina.
While speaking on occasion, COAS appreciated the physical fitness standards displayed by the participants of the competition and efforts of both trainers and trainees in achieving those standards. He said that regardless of the advances in warfare technology, the basic traits of soldiering are linked with physical fitness. Rawalpindi Corps team won the 6th Army PACES Championship while Karachi Corps team won the second position in the competition. Sepoy Zahir Shah won the overall best player award of the competition and Sepoy Nasir Ullah secured overall second position.
In individual matches, Sepoy Ashir Masih secured first position in 3.2 Km run by covering distance in 09:57 minutes. Sepoy Shamraze Shaheen won first position by completing combat efficiency test in 53.26 seconds. Sepoy Jamshaid Khan did 112 pull ups to clinch 1st position in pull ups match. Sepoy Ashir Azeem secured first position in sit up match by doing 2377 sit ups. Sepoy Irfan Riaz did 1503 push ups to secure first position. Lieutenant General Hidayat Ur Rehman, Inspector General Training and Evaluation and Commander Bahawalpur Corps, Lieutenant General Sher Afgun were also present on the occasion.
Earlier, on arrival at Okara Cantt, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Sattar, Commander 2 Corps.-Online
