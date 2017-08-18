Sharif family not to appear before NAB till verdict on review petitions

LAHORE, August 18: : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif or his sons, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, will not appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till a verdict is passed on the review petitions submitted earlier by the family in the Supreme Court, sources reported.
Sources added that the same has been conveyed to the accountability bureau in writing through Sharif family’s legal team.
After clarifying that no notices from NAB had been received by Nawaz or his sons, the legal team advised the Sharif family to not recognise the NAB reference.
Sources also claimed that it has been recommended that there was no reason to recognise the NAB reference.
Additionally, it has also been recommended that NAB proceedings will be unjust, will not be transparent and will be one-sided, sources added. -Agencies

Latest Currency Rates

