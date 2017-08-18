India conspiring to rein in Pak military and judiciary
Under the deal Asif Ali Zardari to be offered the post of the President
ISLAMABAD, August 18 (Monitoring Report): PML-N and particularly former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family have refused to accept the disqualification by the Supreme Court. And now underground conspiracies are being hatched to de-grade the Judiciary and the Military.
The anchor person of NewsOne Dr. Shahid Masood has disclosed this conspiracy in his programme on Friday that PML-N, PPP and JUI-F have decided in a secret deal that a judicial reference should be filed against Justice Asif Saeed Khosa of Supreme Court. So he should detach himself from the review bench.
It is to be mentioned here that Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is the judge who during the panama case hearing has termed the Nawaz Sahrif government as Sicilian Mafia. In this connection Nawaz Sharif, his family and other NAB affectees have decided that they would fully boycott the NAB hearing and would not appear in it.
It was also decided that in future the appointment of the judges would be through parliament. And the accountability of the judges would be held by the Parliament instead of judicial council.
On the other hand this deal has also been finalized that in future the appointment of Corps Commander and the appointment above the level of Brigadier would be held by the approval of the cabinet.
According to details, the matter of Judges accountability would first go into Senate and then National Assembly. In this play the former President Asif Ali Zardari would get fruit out of it by assuming the office of the President. It is to be mentioned here that Asif Ali Zardari is interested in the post of President because he can get immunity in the court.
According to Dr. Shahid Masood some political analysts know about the ups and downs of this play and Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Supreme Court are also aware of this dangerous play. On the other hand as for as the military circles are concerned such type of movements had also started in the past but had not completed.
According to analysts a private bill is also present in the senate that the Chief of ISI should be a bureaucrat of Grade 22. Analysts say if the triangle of Nawaz, Zardari and Fazlur Rehman try to play this dangerous game its consequences would also be very dangerous which can derail the weak democracy and the country can be governed for a long time by technocrat government.
Analysts have also quoted Friday’s statement of ex-information minister Pervez Rashid who sad that Pervez Musharraf’s bad soul has penetrated in some institutions of the country. He said in the past that the Prime Minister have used to go to their homes silently but now it would not happen.
On the other hand JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman is talking apparently to retain article 62 and 63. He is also not avoiding giving statements against Judiciary and the Military.
According to political analysts it all shows that Nawaz Sharif family’s interest are with India and Modi government. In this play besides other countries India is also playing its role.
India conspiring to rein in Pak military and judiciary
ISLAMABAD, August 18 (Monitoring Report): PML-N and particularly former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family have refused to accept the disqualification by the Supreme Court. And now underground conspiracies are being hatched to de-grade the Judiciary and the Military.
The anchor person of NewsOne Dr. Shahid Masood has disclosed this conspiracy in his programme on Friday that PML-N, PPP and JUI-F have decided in a secret deal that a judicial reference should be filed against Justice Asif Saeed Khosa of Supreme Court. So he should detach himself from the review bench.
It is to be mentioned here that Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is the judge who during the panama case hearing has termed the Nawaz Sahrif government as Sicilian Mafia. In this connection Nawaz Sharif, his family and other NAB affectees have decided that they would fully boycott the NAB hearing and would not appear in it.
It was also decided that in future the appointment of the judges would be through parliament. And the accountability of the judges would be held by the Parliament instead of judicial council.
On the other hand this deal has also been finalized that in future the appointment of Corps Commander and the appointment above the level of Brigadier would be held by the approval of the cabinet.
According to details, the matter of Judges accountability would first go into Senate and then National Assembly. In this play the former President Asif Ali Zardari would get fruit out of it by assuming the office of the President. It is to be mentioned here that Asif Ali Zardari is interested in the post of President because he can get immunity in the court.
According to Dr. Shahid Masood some political analysts know about the ups and downs of this play and Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Supreme Court are also aware of this dangerous play. On the other hand as for as the military circles are concerned such type of movements had also started in the past but had not completed.
According to analysts a private bill is also present in the senate that the Chief of ISI should be a bureaucrat of Grade 22. Analysts say if the triangle of Nawaz, Zardari and Fazlur Rehman try to play this dangerous game its consequences would also be very dangerous which can derail the weak democracy and the country can be governed for a long time by technocrat government.
Analysts have also quoted Friday’s statement of ex-information minister Pervez Rashid who sad that Pervez Musharraf’s bad soul has penetrated in some institutions of the country. He said in the past that the Prime Minister have used to go to their homes silently but now it would not happen.
On the other hand JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman is talking apparently to retain article 62 and 63. He is also not avoiding giving statements against Judiciary and the Military.
According to political analysts it all shows that Nawaz Sharif family’s interest are with India and Modi government. In this play besides other countries India is also playing its role.