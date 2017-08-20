Muslims across the world must denounce U.S anti-Hizb order: Dukhtaran-e-Milat
SRINAGAR, August 20: Stating that both India and America are known for their anti-Muslim stand and policies, Dukhtaran-e-Millat has urged the Muslims across the world to condemn and denounce the US state department’s order designating Hizbul Mujahideen as a foreign terrorist organization.
How ironic is it that an oppressor (India) which is continuing it brutality and oppression in Kashmir for the past 70 years isn’t designated as a terrorist state but the people who raise their voices against the repression and continuous oppression are labelled as terrorists, DeM General secretary, Nahida Nasreen, said in a statement.
It is a known fact that both India and US have an anti-Muslim agenda as both countries have killed millions of Muslims and yet they have the audacity to label Kashmiris, who are fighting for their freedom from an illegal occupation, as terrorists and pro-Kashmir groups as terrorist groups, she added.
In such a scenario, she said, it becomes imperative not only for the people of Kashmir but for the Muslims across the world to strongly condemn and reject this recent statement by US State department regarding the Hizbul Mujahideen-an indigenous group of Kashmiris fighting the illegal Indian occupation on the armed front.
Nasreen further said that the Dukhtaran-e-Millat had already warned of such anti-Muslim policies and propaganda when Donald Trump took over as president of the US. We had foretold that once Trump comes to power, there will be changes with regard to the Kashmir issue and with regard to relationship between India and Pakistan, she added.
This is why this latest development isn’t shocking. We condemn this or any such development aimed at harming the just cause for freedom in strong words and reject any such order out rightly, she added.
She further said that instead of issuing senseless statement the US along with other world powers besides the United Nation should take a strong notice of terror activities of India. It is India which has illegally occupied Kashmir since past 70 years and has been denying Kashmiris their right to self-determination.
Promise of holding a plebiscite was made by the first Indian Prime Minister to the Kashmiris and later on, this issue was taken to UN by India where many resolutions were passed in favour of granting right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir. But, so far, nothing has been done, she added
She said that it shows the weakness and helplessness of UN that it has not been able to implement its resolutions in JK. World must know that not only has India occupied JK illegally but is aggressive and oppressive politically, economically, culturally and socially towards the people of Kashmir, she added.
So till India continues its illegal occupation, Muslims of Kashmir will continue their struggle at all level. Political, armed or a people’s struggle, all forms of resistance against the illegal Indian rule are genuine in Kashmir as the only aim is to free our land from an oppressive occupier and to safeguard the identity of its people, she added
If anyone has to be designated as a terrorist at a global level it has to be India as it is denying a rightful right to lakhs of people in Jammu and Kashmir.
Hizbul Mujahideen or any other group which is struggling for the rights of their people are not terrorists but heroes and allies of their oppressed nation, she added.
Meanwhile, Nasreen has appealed people to hold special prayers for the wellbeing of senior resistance leaders including Syed Ali Geelani and party chairperson, Syedah Aasiyeh Andrabi who are not well for the past few days.
She also paid glowing tributes to Mujahid Ayub Lelhari who was martyred by Indian forces in a Pulwama village on Wednesday.
Ayub Sahib was mercilessly martyred while he was on way to receive medical treatment. He died for a pious cause. May Allah SWT accept his martyrdom as he died in the path of righteousness, she added. -NNI
