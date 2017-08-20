Off and on, one does hear the lonely voice of Javed Hashmi which, however, doesn’t make much sense . It is a voice in the wilderness. He mostly speaks on politics but most of it is rubbish and deserves waste paper basket. He used to be a firebrand student leader once. Providence did give him a big opportunity to establish his credentials at national level but he failed outgrow his image of a student leader throughout. He is now best known for his political somersaults which have damaged him politically beyond repair. Had he remained steadfast with one political party and had he weighed the words which he has been using against his past political masters with rare abandon no political party should have shut its door on him. Today neither PML(N) nor PTI give him the time of day. For them he is history now. For many he has already written his political obituary with his own hands. land. He was quite capable of putting to use his political abilities for the good of the country but in vain. His illness also has taken a heavy toll of his health.
Nobody gives him the time of day
