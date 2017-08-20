Nobody gives him the time of day

Off and on, one does hear the lonely voice of Javed Hashmi which, however, doesn’t make much sense . It is a voice in the wilderness. He mostly speaks on politics but most of it is rubbish and deserves waste paper basket. He used to be a firebrand student leader once. Providence did give him a big opportunity to establish his credentials at national level but he failed outgrow his image of a student leader throughout. He is now best known for his political somersaults which have damaged him politically beyond repair. Had he remained steadfast with one political party and had he weighed the words which he has been using against his past political masters with rare abandon no political party should have shut its door on him. Today neither PML(N) nor PTI give him the time of day. For them he is history now. For many he has already written his political obituary with his own hands. land. He was quite capable of putting to use his political abilities for the good of the country but in vain. His illness also has taken a heavy toll of his health.

News In Pictures

NAB to send notice to Sharifs, file case in SC
It will hurt party if I disclose why I didn’t join federal cabinet: Nisar
Hamza’s absence from Kulsoom’s polls campaign fuels rift rumours
Nawaz to leave for London on August 24
Rift has grown within Takht-e-Raiwind: Bilawal
Corruption and state can’t go parallel: Siraj
PAT writes to Interior Ministry to put Nawaz’s name on ECL
Muslims across the world must denounce U.S anti-Hizb order: Dukhtaran-e-Milat
Najam Sethi confirms World XI tour of Pakistan in September
Two-three weeks from my first game: Steyn
Dhawan, Kohli help India beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets
Iraq begins battle to retake Tal Afar, IS bastion near Mosul: PM

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved