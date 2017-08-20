PAT writes to Interior Ministry to put Nawaz’s name on ECL

  • Tahirul Qadri left for Britain on Sunday night

LAHORE, August 20: The Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) has sent a letter to the Interior Ministry to stop former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from going abroad until the cases against him were settled.
The letter was sent by PAT leader and NA-120 candidate Ishtiaq Chaudhry to the secretary Interior Ministry on Sunday.
Nawaz is fleeing from the country on August 24, while the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references against him, for billions of rupees embezzlement from public funds, are pending, he wrote.
Expressing his apprehension, he said the former premier was also nominated in the Model Town incident FIR and if he was allowed to go abroad he would not return for fear of getting grilled in NAB and Model Town massacre cases. The PAT leader demanded to bar Nawaz from travelling out of the country until the cases against him were decided and hearing of cases against him could be held timely. The billions/ trillions of looted money is needed to be recovered from the said accused. Besides, he is murderer of 14 innocent PAT workers apart from injuring 100 other workers whose blood was flouted on the roads and streets in Model Town â€” the worst massacre in the history of any country where police landed straight bullets on the faces of women,he said. Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri left for Britain on Sunday night. PAT Chairman left for Britain at 03.30 am. According to schedule, Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri is expected to stay two days in London and three days in Birmingham. He will return to Pakistan a day before Eid-ul-Azha.-NNI/Agencies

