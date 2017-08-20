Corruption and state can’t go parallel: Siraj

Image result for siraj ul haq jamaat e islami

QUETTA, August 20: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Siraj ul Haq on Sunday said that everyone should be held accountable for their actions as corruption and the state cannot go parallel.
Addressing a public gathering here, he said ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would have never spoken against the judiciary if the verdict had come in his favour. “We reject all forms of dialogue with the ruling party which aimed to protect corruption in the country,” he remarked.
Haq said his party would further intensify its anti-corruption campaign against those who have been involved in wrongdoings by making wealth through illegal and inappropriate means.
“The Article 62 and 63 of the constitution should be applied to all [influential people] as a common person cannot asses the actual source of their wealth,” he added.
Coming down hard on ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, he said JI opposes removal of Article 62 and 63 from the constitution and would deter every endeavour to expunge the respective articles.
“Those who do not comply with these articles [for not being truthful and honest] should voluntarily give up the public offices,” he asserted.
Enumerating the number of civic issues including power outages and poor infrastructure, he further said that he will announce his future plan of action on August 21 [Monday] with regard to anti-corruption campaign.-DNA

News In Pictures

NAB to send notice to Sharifs, file case in SC
It will hurt party if I disclose why I didn’t join federal cabinet: Nisar
Hamza’s absence from Kulsoom’s polls campaign fuels rift rumours
Nawaz to leave for London on August 24
Rift has grown within Takht-e-Raiwind: Bilawal
Corruption and state can’t go parallel: Siraj
PAT writes to Interior Ministry to put Nawaz’s name on ECL
Muslims across the world must denounce U.S anti-Hizb order: Dukhtaran-e-Milat
Najam Sethi confirms World XI tour of Pakistan in September
Two-three weeks from my first game: Steyn
Dhawan, Kohli help India beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets
Iraq begins battle to retake Tal Afar, IS bastion near Mosul: PM

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved