Corruption and state can’t go parallel: Siraj

QUETTA, August 20: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Siraj ul Haq on Sunday said that everyone should be held accountable for their actions as corruption and the state cannot go parallel.
Addressing a public gathering here, he said ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would have never spoken against the judiciary if the verdict had come in his favour. “We reject all forms of dialogue with the ruling party which aimed to protect corruption in the country,” he remarked.
Haq said his party would further intensify its anti-corruption campaign against those who have been involved in wrongdoings by making wealth through illegal and inappropriate means.
“The Article 62 and 63 of the constitution should be applied to all [influential people] as a common person cannot asses the actual source of their wealth,” he added.
Coming down hard on ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, he said JI opposes removal of Article 62 and 63 from the constitution and would deter every endeavour to expunge the respective articles.
“Those who do not comply with these articles [for not being truthful and honest] should voluntarily give up the public offices,” he asserted.
Enumerating the number of civic issues including power outages and poor infrastructure, he further said that he will announce his future plan of action on August 21 [Monday] with regard to anti-corruption campaign.-DNA
