Rift has grown within Takht-e-Raiwind: Bilawal

KAGHAN: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said on Sunday that rift has grown within the ranks of ‘Takht-e-Raiwind,’ making an apparent reference to the news of disagreements within the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.
The PPP chairman was speaking to media in Kaghan where he said that the administration of the country is not at any risk or danger.
Bilawal Bhutto also criticised Imran Khan, whose party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has ruling government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “People will not approve the contradiction in words and deeds of the PTI chief,” he said.
“If I kept on addressing rallies then Imran will be reduced to tears,” said Bilawal.
On Saturday, the PPP chairman addressed a gathering in Mansehra, where he lashed out at Imran Khan, saying the country has not forgotten his pro-Taliban views and his failure to condemn Taliban.-Agencies

