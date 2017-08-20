Nawaz to leave for London on August 24

Image result for Nawaz to leave for London on August 24

ISLAMABAD, August 20: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will leave for London on 24th August for his medical checkup.
This is Sharif’s first visit to London after his removal from power by the Supreme Court after months of hearings on corruption charges against Sharif family.
Earlier today, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team summoned Nawaz Sharif, his sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz – his daughter Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar to appear before it at 11:00am, however, none of them appeared before the investigators.
It may be mentioned here that ex-premier’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz is already present in London. She left Pakistan on Thursday despite receiving a summon from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for scrutiny of her nomination papers for NA-120 by-polls in Lahore.-DNA

News In Pictures

NAB to send notice to Sharifs, file case in SC
It will hurt party if I disclose why I didn’t join federal cabinet: Nisar
Hamza’s absence from Kulsoom’s polls campaign fuels rift rumours
Nawaz to leave for London on August 24
Rift has grown within Takht-e-Raiwind: Bilawal
Corruption and state can’t go parallel: Siraj
PAT writes to Interior Ministry to put Nawaz’s name on ECL
Muslims across the world must denounce U.S anti-Hizb order: Dukhtaran-e-Milat
Najam Sethi confirms World XI tour of Pakistan in September
Two-three weeks from my first game: Steyn
Dhawan, Kohli help India beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets
Iraq begins battle to retake Tal Afar, IS bastion near Mosul: PM

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved