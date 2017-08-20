Hamza’s absence from Kulsoom’s polls campaign fuels rift rumours

LAHORE, August 20: : Amid a question mark over who from among the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would supervise the by-election in NA-120 in Lahore, the Pakistan Peoples Party on Saturday challenged the nomination papers of the PML-N candidate Kulsoom Nawaz, while the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf accused the ruling party of violating the election code of conduct and threatened a nationwide protest if their demand for electoral reforms was not met.
Rumours abound that MNA Hamza Shahbaz’s departure from the country right before the by-election in NA-120 is indicative of a falling-out in the family, considering that he has been the main strategist and supervisor for all by-elections contested by the PML-N in Punjab so far.
The rumours deepened as his father, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, was passed over for the post of prime minister after being announced as the PML-N’s first choice for who would take over from ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif. After that post went to PM Khaqan Abbasi, the PML-N had announced that Mr Shahbaz would become the PML-N president. However, the post was given to Senator Sardar Yaqoob Nasar from Balochistan. On the other hand, PML-N leaders have come up with contradictory explanations for Mr Hamza’s absence.-Agencies

