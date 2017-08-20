It will hurt party if I disclose why I didn’t join federal cabinet: Nisar
ISLAMABAD, August 20: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Sunday said it would hurt his party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), if he disclosed why he chose to not be part of the federal cabinet.
“Fellow party members leaking details of matters discussed in internal meetings has created an unnecessary controversy over my decision,” he added, clarifying that he had not announce quitting politics but only declined a place in the federal cabinet over a “difference of opinion”.
Claiming that he openly discussed his opinion during the party’s meetings, the PML-N leader said the former and incumbent prime ministers had kept trying to convince him to not quit as interior minister.
The former minister went on to claim that despite all the criticism he had endured during his tenure he deserved credit for eradicating terrorism from Pakistan.
“In 2013, there were bomb attacks after every four or five days… Now there is a marked reduction in such incidents,” he said. “There is no terrorist network in Pakistan now, and the security situation has remarkably improved.”
Defending his performance as interior minister, Nisar said he made
attempts to take all stakeholders onboard but his ministry was criticised for “other’s negligence”, clarifying that the interior ministry did not possess the executive authority but it was only responsible for policy-making. “I do not want my political performance to be tarnished by involving in mudslinging.”
Putting all the rumours regarding his exclusion from the federal cabinet to rest, the ex-interior minister said he did not leak any news during the last 24 days. “I urge all media persons to always acquire from me a clarification on any news that is being spread in my name.”-Agencies
