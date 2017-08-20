NAB to send notice to Sharifs, file case in SC

ISLAMABAD, August 20: National Accountability Bureau has decided to send another notice to Sharifs while filing a case in the Supreme Court that is likely to issue arrest warrants for the family members, sources said.
Earlier, the bureau had decided to not to send further notices to members of the Sharif family.
NAB had planned on filing a reference in light of the records received by the Panama case Joint Investigation Team. However, sources had stated the apex court would decide over arrest of the family members. The accused would be declared proclaimed offenders, while their properties would be seized if they are not arrested, as per the sources.-Agencies

