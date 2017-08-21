IMRAN KHAN IS ONE YOU COULD BE THE OTHER CHAUDHRY SAHIB!
“To be or not to be,” is among the most famous lines from Shakespeare, who had a special mastery over ‘locking’ a personality in a few words.
Age cannot wither
Now customs state
Her infinite variety
That is Shakespeare talking about Cleopatra through Antony.
“Give me my robes
Put on my crown
I have immortal longings”.
That is Cleopatra talking about herself.
“To be or not to be” is pure Hamlet —a character torn between two different pulls.
Last evening as I was listening to Chaudhry Nisar speaking his mind out, I couldn’t help remembering Hamlet. Not meaning thereby that Chaudhry Nisar has those dimensions. He seems to be torn between his ‘pride’ and his ‘bondage’ to Mian Nawaz Sharif. Hamlet was many classes above.
Chaudhry Nisar does have pride. And considerable self-respect and integrity too.
Not many political figures in the country can have justifiable pretenses to being ‘untarnished’ by the ‘pulls’ that lead to corruption and more corruption. Chaudhry Nisar and Raja Zafar ul Haque from Muslim League are among them. Such noble characters ‘roam about’ in the ranks of the PPP and other parties too. The reason I am writing about Chaudhry Nisar here is that he seems to be on the verge of losing a great opportunity to assert his potential and prominence in the POWER GAME going around.
His strategy seems to be.
“I have a lot up my sleeves but I am not inclined to hurt my party’s interests.”
His party?
This party—this PML carries a big ‘N’ at the end, a deafeningly loud announcement that it is Nawaz Sharif’s party—and those manning it are Nawaz Sharif’s men. You may at best call them ‘employees’. At worst they are cronies.
Chaudhry Nisar is certainly not a crony. But if he is not a crony, what is he doing in the ranks of a party whose head has been found guilty of crimes unworthy of a man one can owe one’s loyalty or allegiance to?
Those who end up in high positions of ‘leaderships’ have some qualities in common.
They are Decisive. They are Courageous. They are Unafraid. They don’t build up an expectation only to blow it up with ‘to be or not to be’ approach.
Pakistan is short of leaders Chaudhry Sahib! We have only ONE in Imran Khan. You could be the other. Could be? Or can be?
It is still time for you to choose between “N” and “P”. “P” is for Pakistan.
IMRAN KHAN IS ONE YOU COULD BE THE OTHER CHAUDHRY SAHIB!
“To be or not to be,” is among the most famous lines from Shakespeare, who had a special mastery over ‘locking’ a personality in a few words.
Age cannot wither
Now customs state
Her infinite variety
That is Shakespeare talking about Cleopatra through Antony.
“Give me my robes
Put on my crown
I have immortal longings”.
That is Cleopatra talking about herself.
“To be or not to be” is pure Hamlet —a character torn between two different pulls.
Last evening as I was listening to Chaudhry Nisar speaking his mind out, I couldn’t help remembering Hamlet. Not meaning thereby that Chaudhry Nisar has those dimensions. He seems to be torn between his ‘pride’ and his ‘bondage’ to Mian Nawaz Sharif. Hamlet was many classes above.
Chaudhry Nisar does have pride. And considerable self-respect and integrity too.
Not many political figures in the country can have justifiable pretenses to being ‘untarnished’ by the ‘pulls’ that lead to corruption and more corruption. Chaudhry Nisar and Raja Zafar ul Haque from Muslim League are among them. Such noble characters ‘roam about’ in the ranks of the PPP and other parties too. The reason I am writing about Chaudhry Nisar here is that he seems to be on the verge of losing a great opportunity to assert his potential and prominence in the POWER GAME going around.
His strategy seems to be.
“I have a lot up my sleeves but I am not inclined to hurt my party’s interests.”
His party?
This party—this PML carries a big ‘N’ at the end, a deafeningly loud announcement that it is Nawaz Sharif’s party—and those manning it are Nawaz Sharif’s men. You may at best call them ‘employees’. At worst they are cronies.
Chaudhry Nisar is certainly not a crony. But if he is not a crony, what is he doing in the ranks of a party whose head has been found guilty of crimes unworthy of a man one can owe one’s loyalty or allegiance to?
Those who end up in high positions of ‘leaderships’ have some qualities in common.
They are Decisive. They are Courageous. They are Unafraid. They don’t build up an expectation only to blow it up with ‘to be or not to be’ approach.
Pakistan is short of leaders Chaudhry Sahib! We have only ONE in Imran Khan. You could be the other. Could be? Or can be?
It is still time for you to choose between “N” and “P”. “P” is for Pakistan.