KSA hints at providing NAB access to assets of Sharif family

Related image

ISLAMABAD, August 21: Saudi Arabia has on Monday assured the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of providing access to assets of Sharif family.
Sources said that Saudi Arabia also assured of giving response to letters regarding Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal.
The assurance has been given following the letters of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed by the Supreme Court to probe into the Panamagate scandal against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.
The detail of letters written by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to different countries regarding the assets of Sharif family is included in Volume-X.
Sources said that the NAB has not directly written a letter to any country, however, the investigation is being carried out in the light of Volume X of the JIT’s report.-Agencies

News In Pictures

NAB Lahore DG asks Chairman to put names of Sharif family on ECL
No rift between civil and military: DG ISPR
Imran Khan’s disqualification petition dismissed by ECP
Nawaz to appoint Shehbaz as PML-N President on September 7
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for sighting Zilhaj moon
Court can order military to arrest Nawaz and his family, warns Khursheed Shah
Dar challenges Panamagate verdict, claims references can’t be filed on ‘false’ JIT Report
ECP directs PML-N Chairman to submit reply on PTI, PAT petitions against Nawaz
KSA hints at providing NAB access to assets of Sharif family
Pakistan does not consider Hizbul Mujahideen as terrorist organisation and Syed Salahuddin as a terrorist: AJK President
Alastair Cook climbs to No. 6 in Test rankings
SL coach slams selection policy after defeat to India

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved