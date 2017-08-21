KSA hints at providing NAB access to assets of Sharif family
ISLAMABAD, August 21: Saudi Arabia has on Monday assured the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of providing access to assets of Sharif family.
Sources said that Saudi Arabia also assured of giving response to letters regarding Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal.
The assurance has been given following the letters of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed by the Supreme Court to probe into the Panamagate scandal against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.
The detail of letters written by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to different countries regarding the assets of Sharif family is included in Volume-X.
Sources said that the NAB has not directly written a letter to any country, however, the investigation is being carried out in the light of Volume X of the JIT’s report.-Agencies
