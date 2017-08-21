ECP directs PML-N Chairman to submit reply on PTI, PAT petitions against Nawaz

Related image

ISLAMABAD, August 21: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday directed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chairman Senator Raja Zafarul Haq to respond to petitions by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) representatives by September 13.
In the petition, filed under section five of the Political Parties Order 2002, by Dr Yasmin Rashid (PTI) and Khurram Nawaz Gandapur(PAT) it was objected that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif cannot chair party meetings after his disqualification under Article 62 of the Constitution in the Panama Papers case.
It said that however, Nawaz continued to chair party meetings in which important decisions were made.
In the petition it was also said that the PML-N is registered in the name of Nawaz Sharif, hence after his disqualification, the party principally should not function under his name.
Meanwhile, sources informed Geo News that in a written statement PML-N has informed ECP about the appointment of Senator Sardar Mohammad Yaqoob Khan Nasir as interim president of PML-N for a 45-day period.
Earlier, the PML-N chairman said the formal announcement to elect Shehbaz Sharif as party president will be made in a day or two.
“Shehbaz Sharif has been selected to replace Nawaz based on the wishes of a majority of party members,” Haq said in an interview to an international media outlet around two weeks ago.
The ECP had issued a notice to the PML-N last week for the appointment of a new party leader.-Agencies

News In Pictures

NAB Lahore DG asks Chairman to put names of Sharif family on ECL
No rift between civil and military: DG ISPR
Imran Khan’s disqualification petition dismissed by ECP
Nawaz to appoint Shehbaz as PML-N President on September 7
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for sighting Zilhaj moon
Court can order military to arrest Nawaz and his family, warns Khursheed Shah
Dar challenges Panamagate verdict, claims references can’t be filed on ‘false’ JIT Report
ECP directs PML-N Chairman to submit reply on PTI, PAT petitions against Nawaz
KSA hints at providing NAB access to assets of Sharif family
Pakistan does not consider Hizbul Mujahideen as terrorist organisation and Syed Salahuddin as a terrorist: AJK President
Alastair Cook climbs to No. 6 in Test rankings
SL coach slams selection policy after defeat to India

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved