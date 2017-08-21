ECP directs PML-N Chairman to submit reply on PTI, PAT petitions against Nawaz
ISLAMABAD, August 21: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday directed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chairman Senator Raja Zafarul Haq to respond to petitions by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) representatives by September 13.
In the petition, filed under section five of the Political Parties Order 2002, by Dr Yasmin Rashid (PTI) and Khurram Nawaz Gandapur(PAT) it was objected that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif cannot chair party meetings after his disqualification under Article 62 of the Constitution in the Panama Papers case.
It said that however, Nawaz continued to chair party meetings in which important decisions were made.
In the petition it was also said that the PML-N is registered in the name of Nawaz Sharif, hence after his disqualification, the party principally should not function under his name.
Meanwhile, sources informed Geo News that in a written statement PML-N has informed ECP about the appointment of Senator Sardar Mohammad Yaqoob Khan Nasir as interim president of PML-N for a 45-day period.
Earlier, the PML-N chairman said the formal announcement to elect Shehbaz Sharif as party president will be made in a day or two.
“Shehbaz Sharif has been selected to replace Nawaz based on the wishes of a majority of party members,” Haq said in an interview to an international media outlet around two weeks ago.
The ECP had issued a notice to the PML-N last week for the appointment of a new party leader.-Agencies
