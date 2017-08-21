Court can order military to arrest Nawaz and his family, warns Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD, August 21: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah has said that court has the right to exercise Article 190 over non-compliance, asking the military to arrest former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members.
“Nawaz Sharif is playing a very dangerous game as him and his family members are not appearing before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) despite being summoned,” Shah told reporters in Islamabad on Monday, Express News reported.
If this continues to happen, the National Accountability Bureau can issue warrants to arrest the Sharif family, Shah said, adding that court exercising Article 190 can have dangerous consequences.
“Pakistan’s Constitution and law applies equally on every citizen,” the Opposition Leader said. “It is beyond one’s comprehension as to why
the government wants confrontation with state institutions.-Agencies

