Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for sighting Zilhaj moon

KARACHI, August 21: A meeting of central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held today Tuesday in Karachi for sighting of the crescent of Zilhaj. According to detail, Mufti Muneebur Rehman will chair the meeting. Provincial, zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also hold their meetings at their respective headquarters the same day.-Online

