Imran Khan’s disqualification petition dismissed by ECP

Image result for Imran Khan's disqualification petition dismissed by ECP

ISLAMABAD, August 21: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on non-persecution. Reference was filed by one Hashim Ali Bhutta seeking disqualification of Imran Khan for collecting fund for party through ‘prohibited sources.’ 5-member bench of ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan heard the case. The applicant or his counsel did not appear before the bench, when the ECP bench resumed the hearing. Upon this the ECP dismissed the petition for non-persecution.-Agencies

News In Pictures

NAB Lahore DG asks Chairman to put names of Sharif family on ECL
No rift between civil and military: DG ISPR
Imran Khan’s disqualification petition dismissed by ECP
Nawaz to appoint Shehbaz as PML-N President on September 7
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for sighting Zilhaj moon
Court can order military to arrest Nawaz and his family, warns Khursheed Shah
Dar challenges Panamagate verdict, claims references can’t be filed on ‘false’ JIT Report
ECP directs PML-N Chairman to submit reply on PTI, PAT petitions against Nawaz
KSA hints at providing NAB access to assets of Sharif family
Pakistan does not consider Hizbul Mujahideen as terrorist organisation and Syed Salahuddin as a terrorist: AJK President
Alastair Cook climbs to No. 6 in Test rankings
SL coach slams selection policy after defeat to India

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved