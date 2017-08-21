No rift between civil and military: DG ISPR

  • Operation Khyber-4 successfully completed
  • Says Shehbaz Sharif was target of Ferozpur road blast
  • Says govt, not the military, has to decide the release of Dawn Leaks

RAWALPINDI, August 21: DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor has said that the Operation Khyber 4 has been completed and targets have been achieved in Rajgal and Shawwal.
Addressing a press conference on Monday, he said that 250 sq metres area has been cleared. “Two soldiers were martyred and six others injured. Moreover, 52 terrorists were killed in the operation.”
The DG ISPR disclosed that the operation to clear Khyber Valley is going on. “During the operation, Indian IEDs have been found,” he maintained.
He said that 3,300 operations have been conducted under the Operation Raddul Fasaad. “As many as 1,728 intelligence-based operations have been conducted in Punjab,” he said.
Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor claimed that terrorism has reduced due to operation launched by Sindh Rangers.
He said that 92 IDPs have returned to their homes.
The DG ISPR said that 52 terrorists killed, 31 injured and four surrender to the authorities. He said that there are no differences in the civil and military ties and both are on the same page. To a question about the Dawn Leaks report, he said that the government, not the military, has to decide the release of Dawn Leaks. “It is people’s right to know the facts.” The DG ISPR said that Musharraf gives statements as politician.
To another question about the statement of the Senate chairman, he said that the Army will look into the proposals of the Senate chairman if they were forwarded to them.
DG ISPR said that terrorists involved in Ferozpur Road blast wanted to target Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.
“The plan was changed at the very last moment.-Agencies

