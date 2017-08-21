NAB Lahore DG asks Chairman to put names of Sharif family on ECL

Image result for nab

LAHORE, August 21: The NAB Lahore DG has sent an application to NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, asking him to put the names of Nawaz Sharif, Hassan, Hussain, Maryam and Kulsoom Nawaz on the exit control list.
In the application, the DG NAB Lahore has also sought to freeze the accounts and assets of the Sharif family. He also pleaded to put the name of Ishaq Dar on the ECL.-Agencies

News In Pictures

NAB Lahore DG asks Chairman to put names of Sharif family on ECL
No rift between civil and military: DG ISPR
Imran Khan’s disqualification petition dismissed by ECP
Nawaz to appoint Shehbaz as PML-N President on September 7
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for sighting Zilhaj moon
Court can order military to arrest Nawaz and his family, warns Khursheed Shah
Dar challenges Panamagate verdict, claims references can’t be filed on ‘false’ JIT Report
ECP directs PML-N Chairman to submit reply on PTI, PAT petitions against Nawaz
KSA hints at providing NAB access to assets of Sharif family
Pakistan does not consider Hizbul Mujahideen as terrorist organisation and Syed Salahuddin as a terrorist: AJK President
Alastair Cook climbs to No. 6 in Test rankings
SL coach slams selection policy after defeat to India

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved