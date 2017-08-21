NAB Lahore DG asks Chairman to put names of Sharif family on ECL
LAHORE, August 21: The NAB Lahore DG has sent an application to NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, asking him to put the names of Nawaz Sharif, Hassan, Hussain, Maryam and Kulsoom Nawaz on the exit control list.
In the application, the DG NAB Lahore has also sought to freeze the accounts and assets of the Sharif family. He also pleaded to put the name of Ishaq Dar on the ECL.-Agencies
