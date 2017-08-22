WE NEED A BHUTTO OR A ZIA TO DEAL WITH WASHINGTON

“American support doesn’t come for free. Pakistan will have to support American efforts to win big in Afghanistan in order to deserve Washington’s blessings. America will not allow nuclear weapons to fall into the hands of terrorists”.
These are the salient features of the Afghan policy that American President Donald Trump has announced.
This is the umpteenth time that Pakistan is being asked to do more by Washington in order to earn the right to breathe.
It has been Pakistan’s dilemma—-even tragedy—-that it has been ruled by men for decades who have been in awe of American power and who have relied for their existence or survival on the U.S charity.
General Pervez Musharraf was more or less an honourable man, but he had no ideological background and no spiritual fuel to power a National Vision. He by his own admission was a pragmatist, and was in no position to defy the orders of George Bush. His capitulation was so complete that we are still paying the price. On the one hand we are being accused of aiding terrorism in Afghanistan, and on the other hand we happen to be a nation worst hit by terrorism. Terrorism that has hit us hard for nearly 15 years now, has been sponsored, financed, planned and executed by the forces rooted and headquartered in the area under the indirect control of America.
The successors to Pervez Musharraf have either been woodenheaded idiots with no knowledge of history and geography, or have been straightforward traitors. Who ‘was who’, or ‘who is who’ are questions I leave to the imagination of the readers to find answers to.
One truth however will be acknowledged by all. We are a nation led by men who are both bandits and beggars.
Not since Bhutto the first, and Bhutto the second, we have had a statesman with cerebral qualities. Among them only General Zia ul Haque stood out for his aggressive Pakistanism built on Islamic identity. It was during his times that our ISI started having ascendance over CIA. Afghan Jehad, dubbed by the liberal/secular/Shia forces in our country as an instrument of promotion of ‘Kalishnikov culture’ in Pakistan was a feather in General Zia’s cap. His exploits liberated Central Asian Muslim States from Moscow’s yoke. He happened to have risen to power at a point of time when Pakistan had to face the conquest of Kabul by Communists on the one hand, and the longings of the fathers of Iranian revolution to export their victories to this country on the other hand.
I subscribe to the view that Zia did what Bhutto would have done. Both perished at the hands of CIA. Without them Pakistan wouldn’t have been a Nuclear power. It is only an irony of history that both became the symbols of a deadly polarization in Pakistan.
I am digressing from my subject.
I am trying to say that it is high time Bhutto-spirit or Zia-spirit should replace the abject enslavement of our policy-makers to the whims of Washington.
It is time America should be told that our support will not come for free. PAKISTAN IS NOT A SITTING DUCK.
As for terrorism, doesn’t President Trump know that his country too is in possession of Nuclear weapons, and his country’s Terror record is frightening. Remember Nagasaki! Remember Hiroshima!!
WE NEED A BHUTTO OR A ZIA TO DEAL WITH WASHINGTON
