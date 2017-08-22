LHC seeks reply from Interior Ministry regarding putting name of Nawaz on ECL
LAHORE, August 22: Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice, Mamoon Rasheed Sheikh issuing notices to federal government and ministry of interior regarding putting name of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Exit Control List (ECL), has sought reply till August 25. Applicant Barrister Syed Muhammad Javed Iqbal Jaffery adopted the stance that in the light of Supreme Court’s decision, Nawaz Sharif has been declared disqualified and now Nawaz Sharif is not presenting before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He casted doubt in the application that Nawaz Sharif having visas of different countries can flee abroad to thwart court proceeding.
The applicant further told in his application that other cases including money laundering, getting status of Sir from Britain without approval of the cabinet and handing over to Aimal Kansi to U.S against Nawaz Sharif are pending. He prayed the court to put the name of Nawaz Sharif on ECL. The LHC serving the notices to both parties and the federal government adjourned the hearing till August 25. – Online
