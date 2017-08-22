No organised infrastructure of any terrorist organisation inside Pakistan: DG ISPR
RAWALPINDI, August 22: Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that there is no organized infrastructure of any terrorist organization present inside Pakistan, adding that there are no hideouts or training camps of terrorists present in Pakistan. He said if anyone wants to see this he is more then welcome. He said police, CTD and all other institutions have done very good work along with Pakistan army for the elimination of terrorism from country.
In an interview with a private TV channel, Major General Asif Ghafoor said that when the military campaign was started in 2007-08 five out of seven FATA agencies were under the influence of the terrorists and threat was being received is Islamabad from Swat which was just 60 miles away from federal capital.
Major General Asif Ghafoor said according to our own capacity and campaign plan we started phase wise clearance process and went to Bajaur and South Waziristan Agency. DG ISPR said we had cleared all the areas after the Zarb-e-Azb operation. He said now we are saying we will break the connectivity through Operation Raddul Fasad, adding that clear and hold phase has been completed. He said the resurgence is not possible again and resurgence is out of question.
Major General Asif Ghafoor said that it is desire of Pakistan that there should be peace in Afghanistan, adding that the masses in Afghanistan are like Pakistani masses and they are innocent, adding that the terrorism is present in Afghanistan greatly.
He said we have worked in our own interest and there is peace in Pakistan and in future there will be peace in the country.
Major General Asif Ghafoor said we conducted operation in North Waziristan and it was across the board and Haqqanis are also included in this. He said we have done rather then enough against the terrorism.
He said being the state organ Pakistan army has always given its suggestions to Foreign Office and these were also moved forward. He said according to our information, foreign minister is visiting United States in next few days and Pakistan Army has given its input and this is the input of civilian government and joint narrative will be projected in the visit of foreign minister to US.
Major General Asif Ghafoor said that matches could be held in any part of country, adding that we are even ready to hold match in FATA, adding that Younus Khan Stadium is present in FATA and we are ready to hold any international cricket or hockey match and there will be no issue of security.
He said the terrorists who attacked the mosque in Rawalpindi were not Shiites. He said the terrorists have no religion, no sect, no country and no province. He said when Pakistani locals join terrorists then they are no more Pakistanis. – Sabah
