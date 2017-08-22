Trump backs off Afghan withdrawal, slams Pakistan over ‘terrorist safe havens’
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump cleared the way for the deployment of thousands more US troops to Afghanistan Monday, backtracking from his promise to rapidly end America´s longest war, while pillorying ally Pakistan for offering safe haven to “agents of chaos.”
However, the Foreign Office has yet to issue a statement after Trump’s
address. Maryam Aurangzeb said Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif will issue a statement on the matter.
In his first formal address to the nation as commander-in-chief, Trump discarded his previous criticism of the 16-year-old war as a waste of time and money, admitting things looked different from “behind the desk in the Oval Office.”
“My instinct was to pull out,” Trump said as he spoke of his frustration with a war that has killed thousands of US troops and cost US taxpayers trillions of dollars.
Error loading player: No playable sources found
But following months of deliberation, Trump said he had concluded “the consequences of a rapid exit are both predictable and unacceptable” leaving a “vacuum” that terrorists “would instantly fill.”
While Trump refused to offer detailed troop numbers, senior White House officials said he had already authorized his defense secretary to deploy up to 3,900 more troops to Afghanistan.
He warned that the approach would now be more pragmatic than idealistic. Security assistance to Afghanistan was “not a blank check” he said, warning he would not send the military to “construct democracies in faraway lands or create democracies in our own image.” “We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists.” The US has grown increasingly weary of the conflict that began in October 2001 as a hunt for the 9/11 attackers has turned into a vexed effort to keep Afghanistan´s divided and corruption-hindered democracy alive amid a brutal Taliban insurgency.
The Daesh group later vowed it would make the country “a graveyard” for the United States as long as American troops remained in the country.
Trump also indicated that single-minded approach would extend to US relations with troubled ally Pakistan, which consecutive US administrations have criticised for links with the Taliban and for harboring militants – like Osama bin Laden.
“We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting,” he said, warning that vital aid could be cut. “That will have to change and that will change immediately.” Ahead of the speech, Pakistan´s military brushed off speculation that Trump could signal a stronger line against Islamabad, insisting the country has done all it can to tackle militancy. “Let it come,” army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor told reporters, referring to Trump´s decision. “Even if it comes… Pakistan shall do whatever is best in the national interest.”- Agencies
Trump backs off Afghan withdrawal, slams Pakistan over ‘terrorist safe havens’
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump cleared the way for the deployment of thousands more US troops to Afghanistan Monday, backtracking from his promise to rapidly end America´s longest war, while pillorying ally Pakistan for offering safe haven to “agents of chaos.”
However, the Foreign Office has yet to issue a statement after Trump’s
address. Maryam Aurangzeb said Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif will issue a statement on the matter.
In his first formal address to the nation as commander-in-chief, Trump discarded his previous criticism of the 16-year-old war as a waste of time and money, admitting things looked different from “behind the desk in the Oval Office.”
“My instinct was to pull out,” Trump said as he spoke of his frustration with a war that has killed thousands of US troops and cost US taxpayers trillions of dollars.
Error loading player: No playable sources found
But following months of deliberation, Trump said he had concluded “the consequences of a rapid exit are both predictable and unacceptable” leaving a “vacuum” that terrorists “would instantly fill.”
While Trump refused to offer detailed troop numbers, senior White House officials said he had already authorized his defense secretary to deploy up to 3,900 more troops to Afghanistan.
He warned that the approach would now be more pragmatic than idealistic. Security assistance to Afghanistan was “not a blank check” he said, warning he would not send the military to “construct democracies in faraway lands or create democracies in our own image.” “We are not nation building again. We are killing terrorists.” The US has grown increasingly weary of the conflict that began in October 2001 as a hunt for the 9/11 attackers has turned into a vexed effort to keep Afghanistan´s divided and corruption-hindered democracy alive amid a brutal Taliban insurgency.
The Daesh group later vowed it would make the country “a graveyard” for the United States as long as American troops remained in the country.
Trump also indicated that single-minded approach would extend to US relations with troubled ally Pakistan, which consecutive US administrations have criticised for links with the Taliban and for harboring militants – like Osama bin Laden.
“We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting,” he said, warning that vital aid could be cut. “That will have to change and that will change immediately.” Ahead of the speech, Pakistan´s military brushed off speculation that Trump could signal a stronger line against Islamabad, insisting the country has done all it can to tackle militancy. “Let it come,” army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor told reporters, referring to Trump´s decision. “Even if it comes… Pakistan shall do whatever is best in the national interest.”- Agencies