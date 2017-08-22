Zil-Hajj moon not sighted, Eid-ul-Azha on September 2

KARACHI, August 22: : The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee said on Tuesday that the Zil-Hajj moon was not sighted and Eid-ul-Azha will fall on September 2. The month of Zil-Hajj will now start on August 24. Earlier. the committee met at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in the metropolis. The meeting was chaired by Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.
Zonal committees have also met in Lahore and Islamabad. In Lahore, the moon sighting meeting was chaired by Punjab Auqaf Director General Tahir Bukhari.
The PMD had also predicted slim chances of sighting of the new moon today, August 22 (Ziquad 29, 1438 AH).
According to climate record, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy/cloudy in most parts of the country on Tuesday.
Eid-ul-Azha, therefore, is predicted to be observed across the country on September 2.-Agencies

