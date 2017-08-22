Govt decides to amend Articles 62, 63 to reduce duration of disqualification
ISLAMABAD, August 22: The government has decided to amend Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid said on Tuesday.
The law minister made the announcement during a session of the National Assembly called to debate amendments to a proposed election law put forward by opposition parties.
He said the government will take up the matter with the reforms
committee. The government also rejected a suggestion forwarded by Muttahida Qaumi Movement to set the maximum duration of disqualification to five years.
Noting that there was no explicit duration for disqualification set under the current law, he said, “We want the duration of disqualification to be less than five years.”-Agencies
Govt decides to amend Articles 62, 63 to reduce duration of disqualification
ISLAMABAD, August 22: The government has decided to amend Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid said on Tuesday.
The law minister made the announcement during a session of the National Assembly called to debate amendments to a proposed election law put forward by opposition parties.
He said the government will take up the matter with the reforms
committee. The government also rejected a suggestion forwarded by Muttahida Qaumi Movement to set the maximum duration of disqualification to five years.
Noting that there was no explicit duration for disqualification set under the current law, he said, “We want the duration of disqualification to be less than five years.”-Agencies