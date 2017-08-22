Trump has said what Nawaz wanted him to say: Zardari
LAHORE, August 22: Former President Asif Ali Zardari said that President Trump has said what Nawaz Sharif wanted him to say. But he should first think before giving threats that this is Pakistan and we are Muslim. He said that the sacrifices of Pakistanis are more than the Americans. He said that Trump should know that this is Pakistan and not Afghanistan. He said if America wants to a war he should fight in Afghanistan. He said Nawaz Sharif is the friend of Narendra Modi. He said we stood with Nawaz Sharif to save the democracy. He said we have never accept US pressure. -NNI
Trump has said what Nawaz wanted him to say: Zardari
LAHORE, August 22: Former President Asif Ali Zardari said that President Trump has said what Nawaz Sharif wanted him to say. But he should first think before giving threats that this is Pakistan and we are Muslim. He said that the sacrifices of Pakistanis are more than the Americans. He said that Trump should know that this is Pakistan and not Afghanistan. He said if America wants to a war he should fight in Afghanistan. He said Nawaz Sharif is the friend of Narendra Modi. He said we stood with Nawaz Sharif to save the democracy. He said we have never accept US pressure. -NNI