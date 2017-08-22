U.S shifting responsibility of its failures in Afghanistan to Pakistan: Imran Khan

  • Says we should not fight proxy wars for the sake of dollars
  • Says rising resistance movement in Kashmir is outcome of failed military strategy of India

Image result for imran khan press conference today

ISLAMABAD, August 22: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said US is shifting responsibility of its failures in Afghanistan to Pakistan.
“US is shifting the responsibility of its flopped policies in Afghanistan to Pakistan. We will have to learn an unforgettable lesson from the new installment of US accusations”, he said this while reacting to US president Donald Trump accusations against Pakistan here Tuesday.
This is a lesson for government of Pakistan that we should not fight proxy wars for the sake of dollars, he said adding that the war of others should not be allowed to come to one’s own precinct in return for dollars.
He remarked the rising resistance movement in Kashmir is outcome of failed military strategy of India but India holds Pakistan responsible for its failures in Kashmir.
He underlined that failed Afghan policy of US which is in force since decades is major cause for US disappointment. We fought two wars in Afghanistan on US desire and about 70000 people sacrificed their lives. This is time that Pakistan should give this response to US that now will never.-Online

News In Pictures

U.S shifting responsibility of its failures in Afghanistan to Pakistan: Imran Khan
Trump has said what Nawaz wanted him to say: Zardari
Govt decides to amend Articles 62, 63 to reduce duration of disqualification
Zil-Hajj moon not sighted, Eid-ul-Azha on September 2
Trump backs off Afghan withdrawal, slams Pakistan over ‘terrorist safe havens’
No organised infrastructure of any terrorist organisation inside Pakistan: DG ISPR
China rejects U.S statement against Pakistan
Sharif family, Ishaq Dar say will not appear before NAB till review petitions are heard
LHC seeks reply from Interior Ministry regarding putting name of Nawaz on ECL
U.S Envoy meets Pak FM: Pakistan offered immense sacrifices in fight against terrorism: Kh Asif
PML-N, PPP agree to form new accountability body to replace NAB

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved