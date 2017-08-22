U.S shifting responsibility of its failures in Afghanistan to Pakistan: Imran Khan
Says we should not fight proxy wars for the sake of dollars
Says rising resistance movement in Kashmir is outcome of failed military strategy of India
ISLAMABAD, August 22: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said US is shifting responsibility of its failures in Afghanistan to Pakistan.
“US is shifting the responsibility of its flopped policies in Afghanistan to Pakistan. We will have to learn an unforgettable lesson from the new installment of US accusations”, he said this while reacting to US president Donald Trump accusations against Pakistan here Tuesday.
This is a lesson for government of Pakistan that we should not fight proxy wars for the sake of dollars, he said adding that the war of others should not be allowed to come to one’s own precinct in return for dollars.
He remarked the rising resistance movement in Kashmir is outcome of failed military strategy of India but India holds Pakistan responsible for its failures in Kashmir.
He underlined that failed Afghan policy of US which is in force since decades is major cause for US disappointment. We fought two wars in Afghanistan on US desire and about 70000 people sacrificed their lives. This is time that Pakistan should give this response to US that now will never.-Online
