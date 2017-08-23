Nawaz Sharif won’t mind even giving his eyeteeth also if that helps him getting out of the harm’s way.He is facing trial in mega corruption cases and if he is convicted in them he would have to spend rest of his life in the clinker.There’ s many a slip ‘twixt the cup and the lip.Though at the moment Zardari is not giving him time of the day but who knows tomorrow there is a change of heart on his part and he joins forces with him because after all he too has a lot to live down.Like the former PM he too is involved in many corruption cases .Both are sailing in the same boat.In his heart of hearts Zardari knows what is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander too.If Nawaz Sharif gets his just deserts no one can then prevent him also going behind the bars.
Let us admit that the common man is waiting with bated breath not only conviction of the corrupt rulers but return of the looted national money stacked in foreign banks.He also wants across the board justice.
The common man is, however , apprehensive that the corrupt rulers may prevail upon the investigation agencies to prepare weak cases against them so that the courts are left with no option but to release them by extending benefit of the doubt.
