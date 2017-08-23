Chinese Envoy lauds ISPR’s role in promoting military-to-military ties
ISLAMABAD, August 23: The Chinese deputy chief of mission (DCM) in Pakistan has lauded the role of military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in promoting military to military relationship between both the countries.
“The ISPR is working to present a positive narrative of China-Pakistan friendship,” Lijian Zhao was quoted as saying on Wednesday. “The [Chinese] embassy stands ready to work with the ISPR and together we can help build a good narrative for our mutual relationship.”
The Chinese envoy expressed the remarks after his meeting with DG ISPR Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor at the ISPR directorate in Rawalpindi.
The Chinese official’s visit to the ISPR headquarters came just a day after Islamabad’s strongest ally Beijing defended the former following the US President Donald Trump’s denouncement of “safe havens” for militants in the country.
China and Pakistan consider each other “all-weather friends” and have close diplomatic, economic and security ties.-Agencies
