JIT treatment of Sharif family was not right, PML-N leaders hit back
ISLAMABAD, August 23: In a press conference on Wednesday, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said the Joint Investigation Team discriminated against the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.
Commenting on the Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Rafique said that despite accepting the court’s decision and giving it due respect, the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) does not agree with the decision.
Railways Minister Saad Rafique, during the press conference, said the impression that Nawaz and his family were unwilling to appear before NAB was incorrect. He reiterated that Nawaz was disqualified for not disclosing a salary that he never received. “Our point of view was heard but it wasn’t mulled over,” Rafique said. The minister said PML-N will continue to question why Nawaz and his family are being discriminated against. “The impression that Nawaz and his family are unwilling to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is being given,” he said, adding that this impression was incorrect. He added that the JIT, which was instructed to complete its investigation in a set time, was being controlled by certain people. – Agencies
JIT treatment of Sharif family was not right, PML-N leaders hit back
ISLAMABAD, August 23: In a press conference on Wednesday, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said the Joint Investigation Team discriminated against the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.
Commenting on the Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Rafique said that despite accepting the court’s decision and giving it due respect, the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) does not agree with the decision.
Railways Minister Saad Rafique, during the press conference, said the impression that Nawaz and his family were unwilling to appear before NAB was incorrect. He reiterated that Nawaz was disqualified for not disclosing a salary that he never received. “Our point of view was heard but it wasn’t mulled over,” Rafique said. The minister said PML-N will continue to question why Nawaz and his family are being discriminated against. “The impression that Nawaz and his family are unwilling to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is being given,” he said, adding that this impression was incorrect. He added that the JIT, which was instructed to complete its investigation in a set time, was being controlled by certain people. – Agencies