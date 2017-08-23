RAWALPINDI, August 23: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday telephoned former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and PTI Chairman, Imran Khan in a tweet expressed their best wishes and prayed for the health of former first lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif. Earlier, Kalsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was diagnosed with throat cancer by British consultants. The diagnosis occurred during her check-up in London.
According to doctors, the cancer is at the elementary stage and curable through medicines. Kalsoom Nawaz’s treatment and recovery will take two to three weeks.-Agencies
COAS, Imran pray for Kulsoom Nawaz’s health
