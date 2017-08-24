WAKE UP TO OUR RICHES AMERICA—OR YOU WILL BE A HUGE LOSER !
Arguably Pakistan is among the richest countries in the world with the most corrupt rulers to be found anywhere on the globe.
It seems to be an exaggerated statement—particularly the first part of it. But there are many scales to measure the riches of a country. It is not just the GDP. Not just the natural resources. Not just the wealth generated. Not just the human capital. There is more to it.
Do we have any idea of how many hundreds of billions have the Americans spent in their mad effort to bring Afghanistan under their control? The war that in year 2001 had started on October 7, and had looked to be over the same month with a thumping victory for the U.S invaders, remains sixteen years later a huge pain in the neck of the U.S It is not only that it is still raging, it is also that the Taliban who had looked to have been trounced in October 2001, have quite decisively an upper hand.
Why did Washington burn its untold billions in Afghanistan? Why?
The answer is simple. Afghanistan has huge strategic importance. It is an age-old dictum, that ‘whosoever controls Afghanistan controls West and Southeast Asia. It is the strategic importance of Afghanistan that has pitched the World powers against each other. And there can’t be two opinions about the fact that Pakistan strategically is far more important than its northern neighbour Afghanistan. Pakistan not only ‘land-locks’ Afghanistan but is in control of what the analysts of the power-game dub as “hot waters”. Once Pakistan turned nuclear, it became clear that it was in possession of more cards than those who have declared ambitions to dominate the region.
This is Pakistan’s riches. It’s only handicap—and a huge one—is that it has been ruled by men whose real deity is not God but the goddess of greed—an all-consuming lust for money. Coupled with their woeful lack of competence, their greed has enabled President Trump of America to say what he has said.
In this hour of gloom, our Army Chief has lit up our hearts by telling Trump: “Keep your money in your pocket. If you don’t acknowledge our sacrifices in the cause of Peace, you are no friend.”
These may not be the exact words of General Bajwa, but this is precisely what he has meant.
