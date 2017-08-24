There are some people in the PML(N) and the PPP who want that all appointments in the higher judiciary be made by federal cabinet and parliament,disciplinary cases against judges be referred to parliament instead of supreme judicial council and only parliament should decide promotion cases in the army from brigadiers upwards.
In another words the rulers of this country want to turn army into Karachi or Panjab police and the judges as patwaris or tehsildars.If the selection procedure in judiciary and army today is far better than other state institutions it is only because there is no or very little political interference in it.It is understood that the government circles are toying with the idea of moving a Bill in Parliament to give a legal cover to these ideas.
It is for the civil society to raise its voice against any possible attempt at legislation on the part of government because if these ideas are put into effect they will destroy the administration of the country as these proposals are a recipe for disaster.
The tragedy with our political leaders is that they want unfettered freedom in their working and they don’t like that some other force should be closely monitoring their work.
Politicians want unfettered freedom of action
