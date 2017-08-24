Punjab, Sindh, KPK Assemblies pass resolutions against Trump’s remarks

LAHORE, August 25: Provincial assemblies in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have condemned the remarks given by US President Donald Trump against Pakistan. The members of provincial assemblies have passed resolutions in their respective parliament against the levelled accusation that claims Pakistan harbours safe havens for terrorist organisations. They called it a disgrace to the sacrifices and contributions of the nation. The resolutions were passed in the parliaments with consensus. They demanded the federal government to protest against the fresh anti-Pakistan stance in US policy review for South Asia and Afghanistan. Pakistan played a pivotal role in war on terror and lost several innocent lives, these sacrifices should be valued, the converged. Opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had submitted the resolutions against Trump’s remarks in both Punjab and Sindh assembly.-DNA

News In Pictures

Embargo on anti-judiciary speeches
Top civil, military leaders reject Trump’s accusation
China orders USA to respect Pakistan’s role in fighting Afghan terrorism
PTI to hold pubic rally in Sukkur today
Russia defends Pakistan against Trump’s criticism
New U.S strategy ‘failure of Pak foreign policy’: Imran Khan
S. Arbaia categorically tells Nawaz to avoid confrontation with Army and institutions
Punjab, Sindh, KPK Assemblies pass resolutions against Trump’s remarks
30,000 Chinese working on CPEC & other projects in Pakistan: Ambassador
Umar Akmal proposes forming committee to probe rift with Arthur
India win by 3 wickets with 16 balls remaining by D/L method
Pakistan eagerly prepared to host Word XI: DG ISPR

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved