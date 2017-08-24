Punjab, Sindh, KPK Assemblies pass resolutions against Trump’s remarks
LAHORE, August 25: Provincial assemblies in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have condemned the remarks given by US President Donald Trump against Pakistan. The members of provincial assemblies have passed resolutions in their respective parliament against the levelled accusation that claims Pakistan harbours safe havens for terrorist organisations. They called it a disgrace to the sacrifices and contributions of the nation. The resolutions were passed in the parliaments with consensus. They demanded the federal government to protest against the fresh anti-Pakistan stance in US policy review for South Asia and Afghanistan. Pakistan played a pivotal role in war on terror and lost several innocent lives, these sacrifices should be valued, the converged. Opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had submitted the resolutions against Trump’s remarks in both Punjab and Sindh assembly.-DNA
Punjab, Sindh, KPK Assemblies pass resolutions against Trump’s remarks
LAHORE, August 25: Provincial assemblies in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have condemned the remarks given by US President Donald Trump against Pakistan. The members of provincial assemblies have passed resolutions in their respective parliament against the levelled accusation that claims Pakistan harbours safe havens for terrorist organisations. They called it a disgrace to the sacrifices and contributions of the nation. The resolutions were passed in the parliaments with consensus. They demanded the federal government to protest against the fresh anti-Pakistan stance in US policy review for South Asia and Afghanistan. Pakistan played a pivotal role in war on terror and lost several innocent lives, these sacrifices should be valued, the converged. Opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had submitted the resolutions against Trump’s remarks in both Punjab and Sindh assembly.-DNA