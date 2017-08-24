S. Arbaia categorically tells Nawaz to avoid confrontation with Army and institutions
ISLAMABAD, August 24: Just receiving the first diplomatic bump, Saudi Arabia has categorically told that Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister to refrain conflicting with the army and other institutions.
Reliable sources told that incumbent Prime Minister Shahid Abbasi after assuming the charge launched diplomatic drive in order to save former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but he faced failure during visit of Saudi Arabia. Nawaz Sharif had sent Shahid Khaqan to Saudi Arabia seeking Saudi support.
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was lacking close ties with Saudi rulers so finance minister Ishaq Dar and foreign minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif were accompanying him. During meeting with the Saudi rulers, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asked them to help Nawaz Sharif in NAB cases, new NRO, foreign tours and others matters. Sources said that Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman-ul-Saood and Saudi King demonstrated cool attitude and sent message to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to refrain policy of confronting with army and other institutions. In view of challenges confronted to the country and accelerating U.S pressure, Nawaz Sharif must avoid policy of confrontation. Saudi rulers also assured that they would play due role for Sharif family at appropriate time. – Online
