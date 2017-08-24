New U.S strategy ‘failure of Pak foreign policy’: Imran Khan
Says Trump completely ignorant of regional affairs, dynamics of war on terrorism
Have Sharifs forgotten they are accused, questions Khan
ISLAMABAD, August 24:- The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday said that US President Donald Trump’s new strategy for South Asia and Afghanistan was the “biggest failure of Pakistan’s foreign policy” and asked for summoning the joint sitting of the parliament to devise a new unanimous foreign policy.
While addressing a press conference here in Bani Gala, PTI Chairman Imran Khan strongly criticised the federal government for what he said its “muted response” over the US president’s “ill-advised statement” regarding Pakistan’s role in the war against terrorism.
He strongly criticised the US president for being completely ignorant over regional affairs and dynamics of the war on terror. Calling the statement as a targeted campaign aimed to de-nuclearise Pakistan, the PTI chief called for summoning the joint sitting of the parliament to devise future course of action and convey a clear message to the US administration that it could not pin the blame of its failed policies on Pakistan.
Khan said that Trump’s desire to give India an active role in Afghanistan severely lacked logic and seemed an attempt to undermine Pakistan’s incredible human and economic sacrifices rendered for the elimination of terrorism through the US-led war on terror.
He lashed out at the government stating that neither the prime minister nor the foreign minister issued a statement in response to Trump’s speech, even though China came to defend Pakistan.
“Country’s political leadership is scared, which is why the army chief had to respond to the statement. They have their looted billions of dollars abroad and that is why they are afraid of responding,” the PTI chief said.
Khan said that he had come out to fight on this front after looking at the poor response of the government.
“A unanimous message should be conveyed to the US that civilian and military leadership in the country are on the same page,” he added.
“I want to ask the government and its foreign policy makers where were they when Indian lobbyists in Washington were busy influencing the US government and devising that strategy primarily aimed to de-nuclearise Pakistan,” the PTI chief said.
“If you [Trump] want peace in Afghanistan, you need Pakistan as more troops and money will not serve the purpose,” Khan advised President Trump.
He said that Pakistan had joined the US war contrary to the fact that no Pakistani was involved at any level in the 9/11 attacks.
Khan reiterated that he had opposed Pakistan’s decision to join the US war after 9/11.
“Pakistan had no reason to take part in that war and had done a lot towards the end of fighting terrorism and sacrificed more than 70,000 lives and the economy suffered billions in losses in a war that was not even ours,” he said.
“Our army has rendered huge sacrifices,” Khan said, and added that the US aid was nothing compared to the losses Pakistan suffered, while fighting the war.
“US is speaking the language of India and any physical incursion in Pakistan’s territory will have serious consequences,” Khan warned.
He said that Trump had no idea as to who was the real terrorist and what were the issues in Afghanistan. – Agencies
